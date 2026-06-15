Arby’s Adds Angus Cheesesteak to Menu for Good — Plus a Free Giveaway

Arby’s has officially added the Angus Cheesesteak to its permanent menu, combining seasoned, thinly shaved 100% Angus steak with melted white American Cooper Cheese for a sandwich built to satisfy cheesesteak fans. The chain is celebrating the launch by giving away 100,000 free Angus Cheesesteaks to Arby’s Rewards members with a $10 purchase, starting Wednesday, June 17. More Eat & Drink News

What’s in the new Angus Cheesesteak?

The sandwich centers on tender, thinly shaved 100% Angus steak, melted together with white American Cooper Cheese for a creamy, slightly sharp finish. Thick-cut caramelized onions add sweetness and depth to balance the savory flavors, and everything is served on an Amoroso’s sesame seed sub roll, known for its lightly crunchy crust and soft interior.

How can customers get a free Angus Cheesesteak?

Beginning Wednesday, June 17, Arby’s Rewards members can get a free Angus Cheesesteak with a $10 purchase while supplies last. Fans can also text STEAK to 27297 for early access to the offer.

Why did Arby’s bring the cheesesteak back permanently?

The cheesesteak previously appeared as a limited-time item and became one of the chain’s most popular launches. Arby’s leadership noted the team traveled to Philadelphia to study what makes a great cheesesteak, then built the new sandwich around the same style of Angus steak, Cooper Cheese, and Amoroso’s roll used there.

What’s the Meg Stalter campaign about?

Arby’s partnered with comedian and singer Meg Stalter for a digital spot timed to wedding season. In the ad, Meg leaves a burger at the altar and runs off with an Arby’s Angus Cheesesteak instead, set to VINCINT’s new single “My Main Meat.” You can watch the full spot here.

Where can customers order the Angus Cheesesteak?

The Angus Cheesesteak is now available permanently at all Arby’s locations nationwide. Customers can order in-restaurant, through the drive-thru, online, or via the Arby’s app. More details are available at arbys.com.

Source: Arby’s

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