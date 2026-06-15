Slim Chickens Adds Fried Cookie Dough Bites to Menu

Slim Chickens is bringing a new dessert to its menu with the launch of Fried Cookie Dough Bites, giving guests a warm, shareable treat to round out their meal. More Eat & Drink News

What are the new Fried Cookie Dough Bites?

The Fried Cookie Dough Bites are a five-piece order of warm, fried cookie dough served with Hershey’s Chocolate dipping sauce. They’re priced at $3.99 and designed to be an easy, affordable addition to any meal.

When can customers get the new dessert?

The Fried Cookie Dough Bites will be available starting June 15, exclusively through the Slim Chickens app. On June 22, the item will roll out across all ordering channels, including third-party delivery platforms, while supplies last.

Why is Slim Chickens adding this dessert now?

The chocolate chip cookie has long been a favorite American dessert, and the timing lines up with the buildup to July 4th and the country’s 250th anniversary celebration. The new bites also arrive as demand for bite-sized, shareable desserts tends to peak heading into summer.

How can customers try the new menu item?

Customers can download the Slim Chickens app to get early access to the Fried Cookie Dough Bites starting June 15. Locations can be found at SlimChickens.com.

What else should customers know about Slim Chickens?

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh chicken tenders and wings served with house-made dipping sauces. The brand now operates more than 300 locations across 34 U.S. states, along with international locations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, and Malaysia.

Source: RestaurantNews.com

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