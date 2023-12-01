Alcoa and East Nashville Clash in 3A Title Game

The first game of the Friday slate between Alcoa and East Nashville was one of streaks; streaks coming to and end and continuing as well. Alcoa continued their streak of all-out dominance in class 3A. East Nashville continued an unfortunate three game losing streak to Alcoa in the championship game, and a major TSSAA record was broken.

Alcoa was looking for their ninth, yes ninth, straight state title this morning as they took on East Nashville. The Tornadoes have a tradition of winning at this point, and (Spoiler Alert) they did in fact push that streak out to nine straight, and 10 of the last 11 this morning. On a day where their offense made big play after big play it was the defense that did the damage early, with a pick six on East Nashville’s first drive. Another interception on the next drive set up the Tornadoes with great field position which they cashed in just before the end of the first quarter to make it 14-0. East Nashville did hit back however, with a five play 80-yard drive and the second quarter began with just a one score lead for Alcoa thanks to East Nashville’s Kelan Anderson.

It was in the second quarter that Alcoa and QB, Eli Graf began to catch fire. By the halftime break Alcoa had jumped out to a 35-7 lead and by the end of the third Alcoa had initiated the mercy rule running clock in the state championship game. It was not all bad for East Nashville in the second half as they scored twice including a new state championship record, 99-yard touchdown run by Kelan Anderson to make it 42-20

In a game full of big plays that was certainly the biggest but unfortunately for the Eagles, Alcoa had more of them and that fueled them to a 42-20 lead, securing their ninth straight state championship win this morning in Chattanooga.