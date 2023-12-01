2023 TSSAA/TMSAA Cheerleading & Dance Championship Results

The 2023 TSSAA Cheer/Dance Championships were held on Saturday, November 4 at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University. Champions and Runners-Up follow and a link to the full results is below.

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS

Game Day – Small Varsity

1st – Lausanne Collegiate School

2nd – Rockvale High School

Game Day – Medium Varsity

1st – Hendersonville High School

2nd – Briarcrest Christian School

Game Day – Large Varsity

1st – Franklin High School

2nd – Station Camp High School

Game Day – Super Varsity

1st – Liberty Creek High School

2nd – Middle Tennessee Christian School

Small Varsity

1st – Christ Presbyterian Academy

2nd – Mt. Juliet High School

Medium Varsity

1st – Ravenwood High School

Large Varsity

1st – Rockvale High School

Super Varsity

1st – Brentwood High School

2nd – Independence High School

Small Varsity Coed

1st – Blackman High School

2nd – Rhea Co. High School

Medium Varsity Coed

1st – Stewarts Creek High School

Large Varsity Coed

1st – Stewarts Creek High School

2nd – Dyer Co. High School

Varsity (Non-Tumbling)

1st – Siegel High School

2nd – Westview High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS

Game Day

1st – Grassland Middle School

2nd – Siegel Middle School

Non-Tumbling

1st – Liberty Creek Middle School

2nd – Christiana Middle School

Small Middle

1st – Blackman Middle School

2nd – Gresham Middle School

Large Middle

1st – Brentwood Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS

Game Day – Small Varsity

1st – Station Camp High School

2nd – Beech High School

Game Day – Large Varsity

1st – Bearden High School

2nd – Warren Co. High School

Small Varsity Jazz

1st – Farragut High School

2nd – Nolensville High School

Small Varsity Pom

1st – Farragut High School

2nd – Gallatin High School

Small Varsity Hip Hop

1st – Knoxville Halls High School

2nd – Gallatin High School

Medium Varsity Jazz

1st – Brentwood Academy

2nd – Ravenwood High School

Medium Varsity Pom

1st – Seymour High School

2nd – Hendersonville High School

Medium Varsity Hip Hop

1st – Hendersonville High School

2nd – Beech High School

Large Varsity Jazz

1st – Brentwood High School

2nd – Summit High School

Large Varsity Hip Hop

1st – Oak Ridge High School

Large Varsity Pom

1st – Bearden High School

Varsity High Kick

1st – Dyersburg High School

2nd – Knoxville Halls High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS

Game Day

1st – West Valley Middle School

2nd – Warren Co. Middle School

Jazz

1st – Farragut Middle School

2nd – Brentwood Middle School

Pom

1st – Farragut Middle School

2nd – Hunter Middle School

Hip Hop

1st – Arlington Middle School

2nd – Liberty Creek Middle School