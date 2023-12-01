2023 TSSAA/TMSAA Cheerleading & Dance Championship Results

The 2023 TSSAA Cheer/Dance Championships were held on Saturday, November 4 at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University. Champions and Runners-Up follow and a link to the full results is below.

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS

Game Day – Small Varsity
1st – Lausanne Collegiate School
2nd – Rockvale High School

Game Day – Medium Varsity
1st – Hendersonville High School
2nd – Briarcrest Christian School

Game Day – Large Varsity
1st – Franklin High School
2nd – Station Camp High School

Game Day – Super Varsity
1st – Liberty Creek High School
2nd – Middle Tennessee Christian School

Small Varsity
1st – Christ Presbyterian Academy
2nd – Mt. Juliet High School

Medium Varsity
1st – Ravenwood High School

Large Varsity
1st – Rockvale High School

Super Varsity
1st – Brentwood High School
2nd – Independence High School

Small Varsity Coed
1st – Blackman High School
2nd – Rhea Co. High School

Medium Varsity Coed
1st – Stewarts Creek High School

Large Varsity Coed
1st – Stewarts Creek High School
2nd – Dyer Co. High School

Varsity (Non-Tumbling)
1st – Siegel High School
2nd – Westview High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEERLEADING AWARDS

Game Day
1st – Grassland Middle School
2nd – Siegel Middle School

Non-Tumbling
1st – Liberty Creek Middle School
2nd – Christiana Middle School

Small Middle
1st – Blackman Middle School
2nd – Gresham Middle School

Large Middle
1st – Brentwood Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS

Game Day – Small Varsity
1st – Station Camp High School
2nd – Beech High School

Game Day – Large Varsity
1st – Bearden High School
2nd – Warren Co. High School

Small Varsity Jazz
1st – Farragut High School
2nd – Nolensville High School

Small Varsity Pom
1st – Farragut High School
2nd – Gallatin High School

Small Varsity Hip Hop
1st – Knoxville Halls High School
2nd – Gallatin High School

Medium Varsity Jazz
1st – Brentwood Academy
2nd – Ravenwood High School

Medium Varsity Pom
1st – Seymour High School
2nd – Hendersonville High School

Medium Varsity Hip Hop
1st – Hendersonville High School
2nd – Beech High School

Large Varsity Jazz
1st – Brentwood High School
2nd – Summit High School

Large Varsity Hip Hop
1st – Oak Ridge High School

Large Varsity Pom
1st – Bearden High School

Varsity High Kick
1st – Dyersburg High School
2nd – Knoxville Halls High School

MIDDLE SCHOOL DANCE AWARDS

Game Day
1st – West Valley Middle School
2nd – Warren Co. Middle School

Jazz
1st – Farragut Middle School
2nd – Brentwood Middle School

Pom
1st – Farragut Middle School
2nd – Hunter Middle School

Hip Hop
1st – Arlington Middle School
2nd – Liberty Creek Middle School

