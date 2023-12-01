Take a Photo with Santa at the Ryman

Ryman Auditorium will host “Santa at the Ryman” on Saturday, Dec. 9. Guests will have the unique opportunity to take photos with Santa on the Ryman’s historic stage.

Photos with Santa will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and are included with the purchase of a regular Ryman tour admission ticket. On this day only, kids can tour the Ryman for free with a paid adult ticket (up to 2 children under 12 years old per paid adult ticket). Tickets are available HERE.

In addition to photos with Santa, guests can also enjoy holiday activities outside on PNC Plaza including a special “Letters to Santa” station, a life-sized snow globe and carolers performing your favorite holiday songs. The Ryman retail shop will also be open and filled with gifts for everyone on your list. For additional information, visit ryman.com.

UPCOMING HOLIDAY SHOWS AT RYMAN AUDITORIUM

ANDREW PETERSON, BEHOLD THE LAMB OF GOD

Dec. 3-4

Nashville singer-songwriter and author Andrew Peterson presents Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ. Now, in its 20th year at the Ryman, Behold the Lamb will feature special guest artists along with an all-star cast of Nashville songwriters and session musicians.

LEANN RIMES, JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOUR

Dec. 9

Get into the holiday spirit early by kicking December off right with GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes. The “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” vocalist is bringing all of your favorite tunes right to your favorite stage.



RICKY SKAGGS & KENTUCKY THUNDER CHRISTMAS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

Dec. 10

You know “Christmas Time’s A Coming” when 15-time GRAMMY winner, Country Music Hall of Fame member, and Grand Ole Opry member Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder play your favorite Christmas songs with their friends at the Ryman. This special holiday show is sure to please during the most wonderful time of the year.

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS CHRISTMAS SHOW & FAREWELL TOUR

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of their first show as a band, the Oak Ridge Boys are bringing a special Christmas show to their Farewell Tour. This can’t-miss show will leave you speechless with a performance by one of the longest-running groups in country music.

AMY GRANT & VINCE GILL’S CHRISTMAS AT THE RYMAN

Dec. 13-23

Amy Grant & Vince Gill’s “Christmas at the Ryman” residency is back to serve as the ultimate holiday tradition for you, your family, and friends. In years past, the husband-and-wife duo have filled the show with Christmas favorites such as “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Tennessee Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.” This is a hot one, so get your tickets before they’re gone!

RAYMOND ARROYO’S MERRY & BRIGHT CHRISTMAS

Here to remind you of all things merry and bright, author, journalist, and producer Raymon Arroyo is bringing your favorite Christmas tunes to the Mother Church with special guests!

NUTCRACKER! A MAGICAL NUTCRACKER BALLET

Dec. 24

The beloved family tradition is back: NUTCRACKER! A Magical Christmas Ballet. Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger-than-life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Don’t miss this chance to experience the wonder of NUTCRACKER! A Magical Christmas Ballet.