Vanderbilt Volleyball to Host Little Anchors Clinic

NASHVILLE. Tenn. — The Vanderbilt volleyball coaching staff will host a Little Anchors clinic to start 2024.

Head coach Anders Nelson, defensive coordinator Russell Corbelli and offensive coordinator Lauren Plum will cover fundamental volleyball skills like passing and serving. This camp is designed for beginners and covers all basic aspects of the game.

The clinic will be in the Vanderbilt Recreation & Wellness Center on Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The registration fee is $150 and covers all four sessions. Camps are open to all entrants sixth grade and younger. Space is limited.

Registration is open online.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News