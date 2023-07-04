Abraham Toro Named International League Player of the Week

NASHVILLE – Minor League Baseball announced today that Abraham Toro has been named International League Pitcher of the Week for his play from June 28-July 2. Toro is the first Sounds player this season and first position player since Tyrone Taylor in May 2021 to win the league’s weekly honor.

In honor of Toro’s achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $200 donation to a charity of Abraham’s choosing.

Toro has had the hottest week of any Sounds hitter and one of the best in the league to start the second half of the season. Through five games at Memphis, he is batting .500 (8-for-16) with three runs, two doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBI and 18 total bases. Toro hit safely and recorded an RBI in each game this week, highlighted by a grand slam in the series opener on June 28. His 10 RBI is the most by a Sounds player in a series this season.

The weekly honor is the third weekly award of Toro’s career. He earned Carolina League Player of the Week for June 18-24, 2018, with Advanced-A Buies Creek and Texas League Player of the Week for May 6-12, 2019, with Double-A Corpus Christi, both in the Astros organization.

Toro and the Sounds wrap up their series at Memphis tonight at 6:35 p.m. central. Nashville returns home to First Horizon Park, hosting the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) for a six-game set beginning on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:05 p.m.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS