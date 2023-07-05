WEATHER 7-5-2023 Steamy and Stormy

Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind around 5 mph.