9 VFLs Named to 2024 MLB Spring Breakout Rosters

March 8, 2024 – Spring Training is in full swing for former Tennessee Volunteers in pro baseball and nine highly touted prospects were named to their respective club’s 2024 Spring Breakout rosters, unveiled on Thursday morning.

New to the 2024 Spring Training slate, MLB Spring Breakout is a four-day event showcasing baseball’s future: the current stars of Minor League Baseball. The inaugural edition will be held from March 14-17 at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums during Spring Training.

A series of 16 exhibition games will be played between teams comprised of each MLB organization’s top prospects, creating a new touchpoint on the baseball calendar that celebrates the sport’s budding talent.

The nine VFLs selected to represent their clubs in the first-ever event include Maui Ahuna , Jordan Beck, Chase Dollander , Drew Gilbert, Seth Halvorsen , Trey Lipscomb, Connor Pavolony, Seth Stephenson and Blade Tidwell.

Three of these former UT standouts are ranked in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospect rankings with Dollander headlining the group at No. 52, immediately followed by Gilbert at No. 53. Beck rounds out the list of Tennessee players at No. 81.

Both Beck and Lipscomb have turned heads early in Spring Training, each putting together solid numbers at the plate. Beck has amassed an 8-for-16 line for the Colorado Rockies with a pair of doubles, a triple, five RBIs, four runs scored and a stolen base. Lipscomb, an infielder in the Washington Nationals system, is 6-for-18 at the dish with a double in eight games played.

Action kicks off for the MLB Spring Breakout on Thursday, March 14, at 6:05 p.m. The full schedule of action for the nine VFLs, along with their prospect ranking in their team’s farm system, can be found below.

MLB Spring Breakout Selections

Baltimore Orioles

Connor Pavolony – C

Colorado Rockies

Chase Dollander – RHP (Rockies No. 2, MLB No. 52)

Jordan Beck – OF (Rockies No. 4, MLB No. 81)

Seth Halvorsen – RHP

Detroit Tigers

Seth Stephenson – OF

New York Mets

Drew Gilbert – OF (Mets No. 2, MLB No. 53)

Blade Tidwell – RHP (Mets No. 10)

San Francisco Giants

Maui Ahuna – SS (Giants No. 10)

Washington Nationals

Trey Lipscomb – 3B (Nationals No. 16)

MLB Spring Breakout Schedule

Thurs., March 14

Orioles at Pirates – 7:05 p.m. (MLB Network)

Fri., March 15

Nationals at Mets – 3:20 p.m. (ESPN+, MLB.com)

Giants at Athletics – 7:05 p.m. (MLB.com)

Sat. March 16

Phillies at Tigers – 1:05 p.m. (ESPN+, MLB.com)

Diamondbacks at Rockies – 7:10 p.m. (MLB Network)

Source: UT Sports

