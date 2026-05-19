7-Eleven’s Memorial Day Weekend Deals Include $4 Meals

7-Eleven is making it easy to kick off Memorial Day weekend with a lineup of ready-to-enjoy food deals and limited-time savings available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores. From backyard BBQ supplies to road trip snacks, the convenience chain has summer covered with $4 meal bundles, fresh grab-and-go options and a big delivery discount for the holiday. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the $4 Breakfast Bundle at 7-Eleven?

7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can snag a hot breakfast combo for just $4 this Memorial Day weekend. The deal pairs any breakfast sandwich with a side of crispy Waffle Tots. Options include the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Waffle Sandwich, along with your choice of an America-themed energy drink like Summer Edition Red Bull, Electric Vibes Celsius, or Monster’s Red, White and Blue Razz or Strawberry Lemonade.

What $4 Wraps Is 7-Eleven Offering This Summer?

Two grab-and-go wraps are part of the $4 deal for rewards members. The new Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap features tender all-white meat chicken, green leaf lettuce, creamy ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese. The Caesar Wrap is loaded with all-white meat chicken, fresh green leaf lettuce, Caesar dressing and shredded Parmesan cheese, all wrapped in pillowy lavash bread.

Which $4 Sandwiches Are Available for the Holiday Weekend?

7-Eleven is also offering a pair of fan-favorite fresh sandwiches at the $4 price point. The Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich is made with real KEWPIE mayo on fluffy milk bread, inspired by the viral international favorite. The Italian Sub comes stacked with ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on a classic sub roll.

How Does the 7NOW Delivery Deal Work on Memorial Day?

On Memorial Day only, customers can get $20 off orders of $30 or more through the 7NOW® Delivery App using promo code MONDAY20. The deal is a convenient way to stock up on ice, 2-liter sodas, pizza, wings and Big Bite® Hot Dogs without leaving the house.

Where Are These 7-Eleven Memorial Day Deals Available?

The Memorial Day deals are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. The $4 meal deals require a 7Rewards® or Speedy Rewards® membership. Offers are valid for a limited time, so check your local store or the app for availability and full

Source: PRN

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