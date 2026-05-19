KFC Brings Back Fried Pickles With New Sauces and Prickly Pear Lemonade

KFC is bringing back its fan-favorite fried pickles nationwide, pairing them with two bold new dipping sauces, digital-exclusive snack boxes, and a brand-new limited-time Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade. More Eat & Drink News

Are KFC’s Fried Pickles Back on the Menu?

Yes, fried pickles have officially returned to KFC locations nationwide. Available in an eight-piece order, they come golden fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce. New sauce options include the recently debuted Jalapeño Ranch and Honey Chili Crisp, giving fans more ways to customize their order.

What Is the KFC Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade?

Joining the returning fried pickles is a new limited-time drink: the KFC Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade. The beverage blends KFC’s Signature Lemonade with the sweet flavor of prickly pear cactus, designed to complement the crispy, tangy bite of fried pickles with a cool, refreshing contrast.

What Are the New Digital-Exclusive KFC Snack Boxes?

KFC is launching two new snack box combinations available exclusively through digital ordering:

Nuggets + Fried Pickles: Five golden brown chicken nuggets paired with eight fried pickles and your choice of sauce.

Fries + Fried Pickles: A side of fries paired with eight fried pickles and your choice of sauce.

Both boxes are built around the returning fan favorite and offer a shareable snack option at a lower price point.

What Are the New KFC Game-Day Deals?

KFC is rolling out a pair of limited-time offers timed to basketball season. Rewards Members can grab five tenders and two dipping sauces for $5, designed as a solo watch-party order. There’s also the new $5 Chicken Variety Box, which includes two pieces of chicken, five nuggets, a dipping sauce, and a drink.

Where Can You Order the New KFC Menu Items?

The fried pickles, Prickly Pear Lemonade, and snack box combinations are available at KFC locations nationwide. Digital-exclusive snack boxes can be ordered through the KFC app or website. Game-day deals are available for a limited time, with the $5 Tenders deal accessible to KFC Rewards Members.

Source: RestaurantNews.com

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