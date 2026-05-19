5/19/26: Overcast with High 88.9, Low 74.7; Winds up to 11.9, Chance of Rain 18%, Tonight Low 77.4, Winds 10.5

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 88.2°F, with winds from the south at 10.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far. The sky is overcast, contributing to a warm but humid afternoon.
Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 88.9°F, with a low of 74.7°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph. There’s an 18% chance of precipitation during the day, but no rain has been recorded as of now. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 77.4°F, with winds calming to around 10.5 mph and a lower precipitation chance of 7%.
No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions will remain stable with overcast skies expected to persist throughout the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|89°F
|75°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|84°F
|69°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|77°F
|65°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|74°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|82°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|79°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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