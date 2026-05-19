5/19/26: Overcast with High 88.9, Low 74.7; Winds up to 11.9, Chance of Rain 18%, Tonight Low 77.4, Winds 10.5

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 88.2°F, with winds from the south at 10.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far. The sky is overcast, contributing to a warm but humid afternoon.

Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 88.9°F, with a low of 74.7°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph. There’s an 18% chance of precipitation during the day, but no rain has been recorded as of now. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 77.4°F, with winds calming to around 10.5 mph and a lower precipitation chance of 7%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions will remain stable with overcast skies expected to persist throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 75°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 18% chance · 0 in Now 88°F · feels 90°F Sunrise 5:36am Sunset 7:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 89°F 75°F Overcast Wednesday 84°F 69°F Rain: heavy Thursday 77°F 65°F Rain: moderate Friday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 82°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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