Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Home Weather 5/19/26: Overcast with High 88.9, Low 74.7; Winds up to 11.9, Chance...

5/19/26: Overcast with High 88.9, Low 74.7; Winds up to 11.9, Chance of Rain 18%, Tonight Low 77.4, Winds 10.5

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 88.2°F, with winds from the south at 10.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far. The sky is overcast, contributing to a warm but humid afternoon.

Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 88.9°F, with a low of 74.7°F. Wind speeds may increase slightly, reaching up to 11.9 mph. There’s an 18% chance of precipitation during the day, but no rain has been recorded as of now. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 77.4°F, with winds calming to around 10.5 mph and a lower precipitation chance of 7%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for Rutherford County. Conditions will remain stable with overcast skies expected to persist throughout the evening.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
75°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
18% chance · 0 in
Now
88°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:36am
Sunset
7:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 89°F 75°F Overcast
Wednesday 84°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 77°F 65°F Rain: moderate
Friday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 82°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 80°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Monday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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