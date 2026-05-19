Motorcyclist Airlifted After Crash On SE Broad Street In Murfreesboro

A serious crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro left one person seriously injured and hospitalized.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the crash on SE Broad Street involving a pickup truck and motorcycle around 10:30 a.m.

Preliminary findings indicate the pickup truck was traveling south on SE Broad Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and failed to yield, colliding with the motorcycle. Authorities said the impact caused the motorcycle to slide several yards.

The motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. Officials have not released an update on the rider’s condition.

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The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured.

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