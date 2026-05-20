Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 19, 2026

These are the health scores for May 12-19, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Arbor Ridge Pool
|100
|151 Snowdrop Ave La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|100
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Boro Bowls
|100
|123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Domino's #5483
|100
|115 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est
|100
|1801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|05/15/2026
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Food Fight Mobile
|100
|2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|05/15/2026
|Franklin's Fruit Tea
|100
|348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Hanna's Cafe FSE
|100
|321 Sam Ridley 321 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Hattie Jane's
|100
|116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Swimming Pool
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/15/2026
|Holiday Inn Pool
|100
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Icie Moon Snow Cones Mobile FSE
|100
|5048 Morgan Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service | Routine
|05/14/2026
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|100
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Meant to Be Love Food Service
|100
|2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE
|100
|2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|100
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile
|100
|8901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|05/19/2026
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|100
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Staybridge Suites Pool
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Stewart Springs Wading Pool
|100
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944
|100
|975 Main Street Nashville TN 37206
|Food Service | Routine
|05/14/2026
|The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est
|100
|148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service | Routine
|05/14/2026
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|100
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/12/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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