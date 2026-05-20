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Home Business Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 19, 2026

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 19, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
16
These are the food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores

These are the health scores for May 12-19, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Arbor Ridge Pool100151 Snowdrop Ave La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Best Western Swimming Pool100168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/19/2026
Boro Bowls100123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/19/2026
Days Inn Pool - MI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/15/2026
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/15/2026
Domino's #5483100115 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine05/13/2026
Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est1001801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine05/15/2026
Dutch Brothers Coffee100540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Follow-Up05/13/2026
Food Fight Mobile1002602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine05/15/2026
Franklin's Fruit Tea100348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Hanna's Cafe FSE100321 Sam Ridley 321 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Hattie Jane's100116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Swimming Pool1002230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/15/2026
Holiday Inn Pool1001453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/13/2026
Icie Moon Snow Cones Mobile FSE1005048 Morgan Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service | Routine05/14/2026
Landmark Apartment Pool1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Landmark Apts Hot Tub1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool100750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Meant to Be Love Food Service1002537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/13/2026
Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE1002136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool1002325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Overall Creek Apartments Pool1005150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile1008901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine05/19/2026
Scout Landing Apartments Pool100261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Staybridge Suites Pool1001233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Stewart Springs Wading Pool1001319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944100975 Main Street Nashville TN 37206Food Service | Routine05/14/2026
The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est100148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service | Routine05/14/2026
Vintage Stonetrace Pool1004000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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