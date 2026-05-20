Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. May 19, 2026

These are the health scores for May 12-19, 2026, in Rutherford County, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Arbor Ridge Pool 100 151 Snowdrop Ave La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Best Western Swimming Pool 100 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Boro Bowls 100 123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Days Inn Pool - MI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Days Inn Pool - WPI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Domino's #5483 100 115 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 05/13/2026 Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est 100 1801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 05/15/2026 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Food Fight Mobile 100 2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 05/15/2026 Franklin's Fruit Tea 100 348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Hanna's Cafe FSE 100 321 Sam Ridley 321 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Hattie Jane's 100 116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Swimming Pool 100 2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/15/2026 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Icie Moon Snow Cones Mobile FSE 100 5048 Morgan Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service | Routine 05/14/2026 Landmark Apartment Pool 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 100 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Meant to Be Love Food Service 100 2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/13/2026 Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE 100 2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 100 2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 100 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile 100 8901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 05/19/2026 Scout Landing Apartments Pool 100 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Staybridge Suites Pool 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Stewart Springs Wading Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944 100 975 Main Street Nashville TN 37206 Food Service | Routine 05/14/2026 The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est 100 148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service | Routine 05/14/2026 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 100 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/12/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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