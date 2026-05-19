Murfreesboro Police Department Overdose Unit Wins International Award

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Overdose Unit has received the 2026 Community Impact Effort of the Year Award from the International Narcotics Interdiction Association. The award recognizes the unit’s effort to reduce drug-related deaths and hold criminals accountable through diligent investigation and prosecution.

The Overdose Unit has achieved significant milestones this year, including the following seizures:

• Fentanyl Seized: 26.3 pounds

• Methamphetamine Seized: 64.8 pounds

• Cocaine Seized: 2.5 pounds

• Heroin Seized: 2.1 pounds

• Psilocybin Mushrooms Seized: 300 grams

• Firearms Seized: 69, including stolen weapons, automatic firearms, and suppressors

• Currency Seized: $246,013

• Overdose Homicide Indictments: 11

“These numbers highlight the unit’s dedication to dismantling drug networks, preventing overdoses, and enhancing safety in our community,” said Detective Earl Crow.

The Overdose Unit actively works to combat illegal drugs and address the opioid crisis by enforcing laws, investigating overdose deaths, and collaborating with partner agencies. The unit’s efforts have helped reduce the presence of dangerous drugs in Murfreesboro. Investigators also support victims’ families by ensuring those responsible face justice through successful prosecutions and overdose homicide indictments.

“Working overdose deaths require meticulous attention to detail, relentless pursuit, and a deep well of empathy,” Crow said. “But we do it because every life cost deserves justice, and every dealer held accountable is a life potentially saved tomorrow.”

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The award was presented at the International Narcotics Interdiction Association awards ceremony on May 13 in San Diego, California.

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