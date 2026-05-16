The Homestead Festival at Rory Feek’s Farm to Take Place in Columbia This June

The Homestead Festival, a two-day festival combining music and meaning, will take place June 5th & 6th on singer songwriter/author Rory Feek’s farm in Columbia. The festival features musical performances from Rory Feek, Lee Greenwood, and The Isaacs as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Jill Winger, and many others. Click for More Events

The address for the farm is 4765 Hardison Mill Road, Columbia. The festival hours are 9am – 8pm both days.

Tickets are available for purchase online. General admission tickets start at $95. Children’s tickets for ages 6 -17 are $25; children must be accompanied by an adult. Find tickets here.

All festival passes include access to all speaking events, vendors, demonstration areas, and musical performances that are scheduled for the TWO DAY event.

A variety of food trucks and vendors will be on-site offering meals, snacks, and drinks.

Attendees are allowed to bring their own food and beverages throughout the festival. (Note: Bags and coolers are subject to staff checks for prohibited items at will). Tables and chairs will be available in designated areas. A water station is available with free water to refill water bottles. Water bottles will also be available for sale at the merch area. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed.

Learn more about the festival here.

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