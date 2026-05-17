Country Singer-Songwriter Jamie O’Neal to Perform at Harken Hall

Country singer-songwriter Jamie O’Neal will perform at Harken Hall presented by 514 Productions on Friday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m. Country music duo Love and Theft, formed by Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson will open the show. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Jamie O’Neal is a platinum-selling, 4-time Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter who became a household name in 2001 with her back-to-back #1 singles, “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.”

Multiple hits followed, including “Shiver,” “Trying to Find Atlantis,” and “Somebody’s Hero.” Her career caught fire and she earned numerous accolades, including an ACM award, Billboard award, CMA nominations, along with Grammy nominations.

While she has penned most of her own songs, O’Neal has written songs for notables, including Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Leann Rimes and CeCe Winans.

Love and Theft is known for their soaring harmony vocals and compelling songwriting. They first gained national attention with their breakthrough single “Runaway” in 2009. Their self-titled album delivered the chart-topping smash “Angel Eyes,” cementing their place among country music’s most beloved acts.

General Admission: $25 in advance | $30 day of show

Loveseats (2 seats): $40 per seat ($80 total) in advance | $45 per seat ($90 total) day of show Suites (8 seats): $40 per seat ($320 total) in advance | $45 per seat ($360 total) day of show.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/.

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31. For more information, call (615) 326-1369.

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