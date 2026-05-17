Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum Is Hiring

As anticipation continues to build for the opening of Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum in Fall 2026, the new attraction (to be located at 126 3rd Ave N, Nashville) is preparing for a major hiring push in the coming months, with community hiring days. More Business News

The museum will host three invite-only hiring events at the end of May and the beginning of June. After reviewing submitted applications and resumes, selected candidates will be contacted with details to attend one of the hiring days. A wide range of positions are currently available, and all open roles can be viewed and applied for on the museum’s careers page linked here.

More information about upcoming open positions, and how to apply can be found here.

The museum has also announced the appointment of Lacey Criss as Pre-Opening Project Manager and Manager of Guest Experience.

In her new role, Criss will lead guest services and operational readiness, helping shape a welcoming and memorable experience for visitors when the museum opens its doors later this year. She brings experience across museums, themed entertainment, immersive attractions, and live events, with a strong background in creating engaging, guest-centered experiences.

Most recently, Criss worked with All In Events supporting access and inclusion initiatives for major live events. She previously served as a project manager at Animax Designs, leading teams developing animatronics and interactive installations for entertainment projects around the world, and spent seven years at Adventure Science Center in Nashville producing hands-on public programming and educational experiences for visitors across Middle Tennessee.

Tickets for the Life of Many Colors Museum are available for prebooking now at dollyslifeofmanycolors.com/tickets.

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