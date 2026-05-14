Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Rutherford County’s 250th Celebration Of America

Saturday, May 16, 10:00 AM

Oaklands Park

427 Roberts St, Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a free, family-friendly outdoor festival featuring entertainment, activities, and local history in the heart of Murfreesboro. Hosted by emcee Bill Wilson, the event includes the Liberty Speaks Puppet Show, an appearance by author Jeff McKenna, Red, White, and Blue Bingo, and live music from Rubik’s Groove. Guests can also enjoy free tours of Evergreen Cemetery throughout the day.

La Vergne Carnival

May 15–24, Times Vary

Veterans Memorial Park

115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN 37086

The La Vergne Carnival returns with midway rides, classic carnival food, games, and family fun from Crescent City Amusements. Guests can enjoy thrill rides, kiddie attractions, and favorites like funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and more. Unlimited ride armbands and individual ride tickets will be available throughout the event.

Shabby Lane Mothers And Daughters Market

Saturday, May 16, 10:00 AM–3:30 PM

Lane Agri-Park Community Center

315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Shop with more than 70 small businesses during the Shabby Lane Mothers and Daughters Market in Murfreesboro. The event will feature shopping, food, and family-friendly fun, with free cupcakes and tea available for the first 400 shoppers. Admission is free.

Franklin Rodeo

Friday-Saturday, May 15-15, 6 pm

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

The Franklin Rodeo takes place this weekend. Enjoy exciting PRCA professional competition featuring barrel racers, bronc riders, and amazing bull riders, along with a rodeo clown, kids’ activities, specialty acts, and fun for the whole family. Learn more here

Renaissance Festival

Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 10, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

2135 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Learn more here

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