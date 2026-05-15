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Home Entertainment Glaive Announces Tour Stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville

Glaive Announces Tour Stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville

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photo courtesy of Glaive

Glaive confirms a set of global tour dates, with support from longtime collaborator, best friend, and producer prodigy Kurtains in support of their brand-new collaborative album, God Save The Three.

The extensive tour kicks off in September 2026 and will see stops at Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl on October 28th. Tiffany Day will support on select North American dates. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, May 15, at 10 AM local time HERE.

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