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Home Weather 5/16/26: Overcast with a High of 84 and Low of 64; Currently...

5/16/26: Overcast with a High of 84 and Low of 64; Currently 75, Winds 5 mph, Tonight Rain Chance 2% and Partly Cloudy

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM include a temperature of 74.5°F with a light wind blowing at 5.1 mph. The sky is overcast with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F and the low was 63.9°F. Wind gusts earlier peaked at 12.2 mph, and there was a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%, resulting in no measurable rain throughout the day. Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 71.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to 7.1 mph and a continued low chance of precipitation.

The skies are expected to transition to partly cloudy overnight, maintaining the mild evening temperatures. No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
64°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 90°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 89°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 83°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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