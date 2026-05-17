5/16/26: Overcast with a High of 84 and Low of 64; Currently 75, Winds 5 mph, Tonight Rain Chance 2% and Partly Cloudy

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM include a temperature of 74.5°F with a light wind blowing at 5.1 mph. The sky is overcast with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 84.6°F and the low was 63.9°F. Wind gusts earlier peaked at 12.2 mph, and there was a minimal chance of precipitation at 2%, resulting in no measurable rain throughout the day. Tonight’s forecast indicates a low of 71.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to 7.1 mph and a continued low chance of precipitation.

The skies are expected to transition to partly cloudy overnight, maintaining the mild evening temperatures. No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 64°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 90°F 63°F Overcast Monday 89°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 83°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 78°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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