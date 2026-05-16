5/16/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 84 and Evening Low of 71, Light Winds, Minimal Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 83.7°F with a wind speed of 8.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, which has been partly cloudy throughout the afternoon.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.4°F and dipped to a low of 63.9°F. As we move into the evening, we can expect conditions to remain partly cloudy with an overnight low of 71.4°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation this evening remains low at 2%.
Looking ahead, tomorrow’s forecast suggests more of the same with a continued low chance of rain. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the region.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|84°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|91°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|86°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
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