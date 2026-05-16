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Home Weather 5/16/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 84 and Evening Low of 71,...

5/16/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 84 and Evening Low of 71, Light Winds, Minimal Precipitation Expected

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 83.7°F with a wind speed of 8.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, which has been partly cloudy throughout the afternoon.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 84.4°F and dipped to a low of 63.9°F. As we move into the evening, we can expect conditions to remain partly cloudy with an overnight low of 71.4°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation this evening remains low at 2%.

Looking ahead, tomorrow’s forecast suggests more of the same with a continued low chance of rain. No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the region.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
64°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 84°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 91°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 86°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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