5/16/26: Overcast Conditions With Afternoon Highs Near 85 And Winds Up To 12, Expect Mild Night With Low Around 73

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.1°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F, while the low for the day is forecasted at 63.9°F. Wind gusts may increase to 12.2 mph this afternoon. There remains a low chance of precipitation at 2%, with total rainfall amounting to 0 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to continue, and the chance of rain remains at 2%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 64°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast Sunday 91°F 64°F Overcast Monday 86°F 64°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 68°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 86°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light

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