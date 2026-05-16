5/16/26: Overcast Conditions With Afternoon Highs Near 85 And Winds Up To 12, Expect Mild Night With Low Around 73

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.1°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F, while the low for the day is forecasted at 63.9°F. Wind gusts may increase to 12.2 mph this afternoon. There remains a low chance of precipitation at 2%, with total rainfall amounting to 0 in.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to continue, and the chance of rain remains at 2%.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|85°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|91°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|86°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|86°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|80°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
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