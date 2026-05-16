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Home Weather 5/16/26: Overcast Conditions With Afternoon Highs Near 85 And Winds Up To...

5/16/26: Overcast Conditions With Afternoon Highs Near 85 And Winds Up To 12, Expect Mild Night With Low Around 73

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 83.1°F with a wind speed of 9.9 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 85.1°F, while the low for the day is forecasted at 63.9°F. Wind gusts may increase to 12.2 mph this afternoon. There remains a low chance of precipitation at 2%, with total rainfall amounting to 0 in.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The overcast conditions are expected to continue, and the chance of rain remains at 2%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
64°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 85°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 91°F 64°F Overcast
Monday 86°F 64°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 86°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 80°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 76°F 65°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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