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Home Weather 5/17/26: Clear Skies This Morning with a High of 90; Low Tonight...

5/17/26: Clear Skies This Morning with a High of 90; Low Tonight 74 with Partly Cloudy Conditions

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Source Staff
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Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 63.9°F with a light wind blowing at 2.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the skies are clear.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 90.1°F and a low of 61.3°F. Winds could increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 15.2 mph. There is a 2% chance of precipitation, with no accumulation anticipated. Conditions are expected to become partly cloudy during the afternoon.

Later tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.9°F with winds tapering off to around 13.9 mph. The skies will clear, resulting in a calm evening. There is a minimal 1% chance of precipitation overnight.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
61°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:38am
Sunset
7:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 90°F 61°F Partly cloudy
Monday 90°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 84°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 71°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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