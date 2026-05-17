5/17/26: Clear Skies This Morning with a High of 90; Low Tonight 74 with Partly Cloudy Conditions

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 63.9°F with a light wind blowing at 2.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the skies are clear.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 90.1°F and a low of 61.3°F. Winds could increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 15.2 mph. There is a 2% chance of precipitation, with no accumulation anticipated. Conditions are expected to become partly cloudy during the afternoon.
Later tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.9°F with winds tapering off to around 13.9 mph. The skies will clear, resulting in a calm evening. There is a minimal 1% chance of precipitation overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|90°F
|61°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|90°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|84°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|71°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|74°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|76°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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