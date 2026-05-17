5/17/26: Clear Skies This Morning with a High of 90; Low Tonight 74 with Partly Cloudy Conditions

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:51 AM, the temperature is 63.9°F with a light wind blowing at 2.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the skies are clear.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 90.1°F and a low of 61.3°F. Winds could increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 15.2 mph. There is a 2% chance of precipitation, with no accumulation anticipated. Conditions are expected to become partly cloudy during the afternoon.

Later tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.9°F with winds tapering off to around 13.9 mph. The skies will clear, resulting in a calm evening. There is a minimal 1% chance of precipitation overnight.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 61°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:38am Sunset 7:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 90°F 61°F Partly cloudy Monday 90°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 84°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 71°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 65°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate

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