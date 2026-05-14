The Grand Ole Opry Is Marking Its 100th Year with a Summer Full of Can’t-Miss Shows

The Grand Ole Opry, in its 100th year, is celebrating Summer Of The Century as they turn up the summer with artists you love, can-not-miss shows, and special celebrations all season long.With star-studded lineups of special shows that will include the traditional superstar-studded CMA Fest week, an Opry 100 Honors show, a ’90s Country celebration, backstage tours, and a weekly Outdoor Concert Series.

Summer Of The Century To Include:

OPRY CELEBRATES CMA FEST (June 2, 3, 5, 6)

Nashville turns up the heat for the biggest country music festival of the year, and we’re celebrating all week long at the Opry. Carrie Underwood, Avery Anna, Jordan Davis, Maddox Batson, Deana Carter, and more are taking the stage.

OPRY 100 HONORS: DON WILLIAMS (June 10)

With Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Rodney Crowell, and other major stars, we’re paying tribute to country music’s “Gentle Giant” and the songs that dominated decades of country radio.

OPRY CELEBRATES ‘90S COUNTRY (June 28)

Throwback to when the hair was bigger, the jeans were higher, and country music hit the scene in a huge way. We’re celebrating the artists, the songs, and the neo-traditional sound that defined the decade.

OPRY BACKSTAGE TOURS (all Summer)

Four ways to go backstage at the iconic Opry house. Choose the tour that fits your style and come get a behind-the-scenes look at the venue where history is made, night after night.

OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES (Memorial to Labor Day Weekends)

Every Friday and Saturday, our FREE Outdoor Concert Series sets the tone for an unforgettable Opry evening. Soak in the sunset and catch local acts on our plaza stage before the show. Sponsors by Travel and Leisure.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2026 shows through December 2026 at opry.com. For more details on Summer at the Opry, go to opry.com/summer-of-the-century.

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