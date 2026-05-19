Ella Langley Sweeps ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music® (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) hosted the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by legendary songwriter and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain. More Entertainment News

The evening’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Cody Johnson, marking the artist’s first time earning the coveted title. Ella Langley led the night in total wins with seven awards, followed by Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and Stephen Wilson Jr. with two wins. Other winners included Avery Anna, Brooks & Dunn, Jessie Jo Dillon, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays, and Tucker Wetmore.

The ACM Awards featured 17 show-stopping performances from 19 artists, including exclusive collaborations and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars, including Blake Shelton, Carter Faith, Cody Johnson, Dan + Shay, Ella Langley, Jordan Davis, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays, Thomas Rhett, and Zach Top, along with Avery Anna (New Female Artist of the Year) and Tucker Wetmore (New Male Artist of the Year).

Winner Highlights:

The evening kicked off with Ella Langley winning Song of the Year for her hit Choosin’ Texas. She returned to the stage to accept Single of the Year, marking her second win in the category and first as producer as well as her second consecutive win in the category as an artist. This win also marks the first back-to-back ACM Single of the Year winner since Miranda Lambert in 2012/2013. Later in the evening, in her acceptance speech for Female Artist of the Year, she tearfully thanked the women in the room and emphasized how much she values the support from Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and the other nominees.

Cody Johnson was awarded the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, marking his first win in the category. He reflected on his journey, recalling childhood memories of singing Rick Trevino in his bunk bed and dreaming of being an entertainer. In an emotional moment, he noted that “music is the sound of emotion” before dedicating his award to fellow nominee, Luke Combs. In accepting the award for Male Artist of the Year, Johnson said, “Without sounding too cliché, I will say the rise has been worth the falls”.

Brooks & Dunn took home the Duo of the Year award for the 18th time, marking their second consecutive win and extending their total awards to 32. When thanking the audience for their win, they said “I don’t know why you aren’t getting sick of us, but God bless you for hanging with us, because we love it with y’all”.

Brooks & Dunn took home the Duo of the Year award for the 18th time, marking their second consecutive win and extending their total awards to 32. When thanking the audience for their win, they said “I don’t know why you aren’t getting sick of us, but God bless you for hanging with us, because we love it with y’all”. Parker McCollum took home the coveted Album of the Year award for the first time, presented by Keith Urban, for his self-titled record. During his acceptance speech, McCollum dedicated a sweet moment to his pregnant wife, Hallie Ray Light, saying, “They ought to give you one of these with your name on it”.

The Red Clay Strays were awarded Group of the Year for the first time following their win last year for New Group of the Year, noting that “[when] we started playing in bars, we never thought it would go this far”.

The Red Clay Strays were awarded Group of the Year for the first time following their win last year for New Group of the Year, noting that “[when] we started playing in bars, we never thought it would go this far”. After winning Music Event of the Year, Riley Green thanked his co-winner, Ella Langley, and expressed his admiration, and remarked that she knew he was a perfect fit for the song. This marks their second consecutive win in the category for both artists.

While congratulating Jessie Jo Dillon on her record-setting Songwriter of the Year win, Shania reminisced on their old promise to write together, and Dillon said her third year winning was “almost as good as the first time she heard Any Man of Mine.”

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