Health Scores: Rutherford County May 19, 2026

These are the health scores for May 12-19, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Valleybrook Swimming Pool 96 3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Baymont Inn and Suites Pool 98 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/19/2026 The Reserve Pool 96 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Best Western Swimming Pool 100 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/19/2026 Sleep Inn Pool 96 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/19/2026 Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile 100 8901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 05/19/2026 Kingwood Apartments Pool 88 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/19/2026 Subway 99 1624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 05/18/2026 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 89 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 97 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 The Grove Pool 94 1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 96 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Marymont Springs Pool 96 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 93 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Village Of Prestwick Pool 98 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 1540 Place Apartment Pool 90 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Marco's Pizza #8094 94 1624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 05/18/2026 Scottish Glen Pool 95 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/18/2026 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 94 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 100 2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/18/2026 Southern Meadows Pool 98 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/18/2026 Muirwood HOA Pool 85 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/15/2026 Bubble Tea Cafe 97 2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est 100 1801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 05/15/2026 The Clay Pit 97 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Days Inn Pool - MI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Days Inn Pool - WPI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 The Clay Pit Bar 99 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Food Fight Mobile 100 2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 05/15/2026 Skyzone Food Service 99 1220 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/15/2026 Taste Of China 81 1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 05/15/2026 Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Swimming Pool 100 2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/15/2026 SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT 92 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/14/2026 Icie Moon Snow Cones Mobile FSE 100 5048 Morgan Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service | Routine 05/14/2026 The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est 100 148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service | Routine 05/14/2026 Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944 100 975 Main Street Nashville TN 37206 Food Service | Routine 05/14/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 97 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/14/2026 Seasons of Murfreesboro Bar 97 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/14/2026 Candlewood Suites Pool 96 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/14/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 93 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/14/2026 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool 98 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Forest Oaks #1 96 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Som-Tum Thai 97 3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Residence Inn Pool 90 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Domino's #5483 100 115 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 05/13/2026 Arbor Ridge Pool 100 151 Snowdrop Ave La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Stewart Springs Wading Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 86 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/13/2026 Stewart Springs Main Pool 90 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Staybridge Suites Pool 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 98 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Meant to Be Love Food Service 100 2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/13/2026 Meant to be Love Approval 2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities | Routine 05/13/2026 Scout Landing Apartments Pool 100 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/13/2026 Hanna's Cafe FSE 100 321 Sam Ridley 321 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 96 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro 98 4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Liberty Heights Pool 98 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Tuscany HOA Pool 98 3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Boro Bowls 100 123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Arbor Brook Apartment Wading Pool 96 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Grandea Crescent Park 98 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Savannah Ridge Pool 94 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Ramada Inn Pool 98 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Franklin's Fruit Tea 100 348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Hattie Jane's 100 116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 100 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 84 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Landmark Apartment Pool 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 98 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Follow-Up 05/12/2026 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 100 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 River Chase Community Pool 97 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Lewis Downs Pool 98 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/12/2026 Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 92 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 100 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools | Follow-Up 05/12/2026 Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE 100 2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service | Routine 05/12/2026 Laurel Wood HOA Pool 97 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools | Routine 05/12/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email