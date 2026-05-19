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Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County May 19, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County May 19, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
39

These are the health scores for May 12-19, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Valleybrook Swimming Pool963212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/19/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/19/2026
Baymont Inn and Suites Pool982230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/19/2026
The Reserve Pool96700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/19/2026
Best Western Swimming Pool100168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/19/2026
Sleep Inn Pool96193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/19/2026
Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile1008901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine05/19/2026
Kingwood Apartments Pool88118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/19/2026
Subway991624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine05/18/2026
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool893310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool973310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
The Grove Pool941320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
The Social Blue Apartments Pool962707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Marymont Springs Pool964435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool93635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Village Of Prestwick Pool982220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
1540 Place Apartment Pool901540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Marco's Pizza #8094941624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine05/18/2026
Scottish Glen Pool954244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/18/2026
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool944435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool1002325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/18/2026
Southern Meadows Pool98111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/18/2026
Muirwood HOA Pool852006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/15/2026
Bubble Tea Cafe972486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Follow-Up05/15/2026
Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est1001801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine05/15/2026
The Clay Pit971312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up05/15/2026
Days Inn Pool - MI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/15/2026
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/15/2026
The Clay Pit Bar991312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up05/15/2026
Food Fight Mobile1002602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine05/15/2026
Skyzone Food Service991220 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up05/15/2026
Taste Of China811730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine05/15/2026
Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Swimming Pool1002230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/15/2026
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT922227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up05/14/2026
Icie Moon Snow Cones Mobile FSE1005048 Morgan Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service | Routine05/14/2026
The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est100148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service | Routine05/14/2026
Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944100975 Main Street Nashville TN 37206Food Service | Routine05/14/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool972227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/14/2026
Seasons of Murfreesboro Bar972227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up05/14/2026
Candlewood Suites Pool96930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools | Routine05/14/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool932227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/14/2026
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool982108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Forest Oaks #1961002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/13/2026
Som-Tum Thai973138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service | Follow-Up05/13/2026
Residence Inn Pool901409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Domino's #5483100115 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine05/13/2026
Arbor Ridge Pool100151 Snowdrop Ave La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Stewart Springs Wading Pool1001319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Dutch Brothers Coffee100540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Follow-Up05/13/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Pool861335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Holiday Inn Pool1001453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/13/2026
Stewart Springs Main Pool901319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Staybridge Suites Pool1001233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Hawthorne Park South Pool #198220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Meant to Be Love Food Service1002537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/13/2026
Meant to be LoveApproval2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities | Routine05/13/2026
Scout Landing Apartments Pool100261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/13/2026
Hanna's Cafe FSE100321 Sam Ridley 321 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool96350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro984236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Liberty Heights Pool98750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Tuscany HOA Pool983506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Boro Bowls100123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Arbor Brook Apartment Wading Pool96350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Grandea Crescent Park982840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Savannah Ridge Pool94398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Ramada Inn Pool981855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Franklin's Fruit Tea100348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Hattie Jane's100116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Landmark Apts Hot Tub1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Overall Creek Apartments Pool1005150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool844003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Landmark Apartment Pool1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop98331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Follow-Up05/12/2026
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool100750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
River Chase Community Pool972142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Lewis Downs Pool98Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/12/2026
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool92398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026
Vintage Stonetrace Pool1004000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools | Follow-Up05/12/2026
Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE1002136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service | Routine05/12/2026
Laurel Wood HOA Pool971007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools | Routine05/12/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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