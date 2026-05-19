Health Scores: Rutherford County May 19, 2026

These are the health scores for May 12-19, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|96
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Baymont Inn and Suites Pool
|98
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/19/2026
|The Reserve Pool
|96
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|100
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/19/2026
|Sleep Inn Pool
|96
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/19/2026
|Pan Pilos Snacks Mobile
|100
|8901 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|05/19/2026
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|88
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/19/2026
|Subway
|99
|1624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|89
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|97
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|The Grove Pool
|94
|1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|96
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Marymont Springs Pool
|96
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|93
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|98
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|90
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Marco's Pizza #8094
|94
|1624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Scottish Glen Pool
|95
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/18/2026
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|94
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/18/2026
|Southern Meadows Pool
|98
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/18/2026
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|85
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/15/2026
|Bubble Tea Cafe
|97
|2486 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Double O Sno #1 Mobile Food Est
|100
|1801 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|05/15/2026
|The Clay Pit
|97
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|The Clay Pit Bar
|99
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Food Fight Mobile
|100
|2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|05/15/2026
|Skyzone Food Service
|99
|1220 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/15/2026
|Taste Of China
|81
|1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|05/15/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Swimming Pool
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/15/2026
|SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
|92
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/14/2026
|Icie Moon Snow Cones Mobile FSE
|100
|5048 Morgan Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service | Routine
|05/14/2026
|The Rusty Lemon Mobile Food Est
|100
|148 Brookridge Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service | Routine
|05/14/2026
|Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944
|100
|975 Main Street Nashville TN 37206
|Food Service | Routine
|05/14/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|97
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/14/2026
|Seasons of Murfreesboro Bar
|97
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/14/2026
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|96
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/14/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|93
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/14/2026
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool
|98
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Forest Oaks #1
|96
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Som-Tum Thai
|97
|3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Residence Inn Pool
|90
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Domino's #5483
|100
|115 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Arbor Ridge Pool
|100
|151 Snowdrop Ave La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Stewart Springs Wading Pool
|100
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|540 Enon Springs Rd East Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|86
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Holiday Inn Pool
|100
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/13/2026
|Stewart Springs Main Pool
|90
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Staybridge Suites Pool
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|98
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Meant to Be Love Food Service
|100
|2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Meant to be Love
|Approval
|2537 Summit Ct Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|100
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/13/2026
|Hanna's Cafe FSE
|100
|321 Sam Ridley 321 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|96
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro
|98
|4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Liberty Heights Pool
|98
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|98
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Boro Bowls
|100
|123 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Arbor Brook Apartment Wading Pool
|96
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Grandea Crescent Park
|98
|2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|94
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Ramada Inn Pool
|98
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Franklin's Fruit Tea
|100
|348 A East Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Hattie Jane's
|100
|116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|100
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|84
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|98
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|05/12/2026
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|100
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|River Chase Community Pool
|97
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Lewis Downs Pool
|98
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/12/2026
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|92
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|100
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|05/12/2026
|Nice Ice Baby Snowcones Mobile FSE
|100
|2136 Rankin Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service | Routine
|05/12/2026
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|97
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|05/12/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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