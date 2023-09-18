6 Live Shows this Week- September 18, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Wu-Tang Clan
Wednesday, September 20, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Considered by many to be the greatest hip-hop group of all time, Wu-Tang Clan have been touring as a unit since their debut record — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — came out in 1993. The now triple-platinum release vaulted the New York City group with songs like “C.R.E.A.M.” (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) and “Protect Ya Neck” that are about as recognizable as anything in the rap canon.
Find tickets here.
2Larry Fleet
Friday, September 22, 8 pm
Fleet was formerly a construction worker but a chance meeting with Jake Owen. His music speaks to the everyone with his unique storytelling. Fleet will release his latest album Stack of Records on September 24th.
Find tickets here.
3Warren Brothers
Thursday, September 21, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Warren Brothers are a songwriting duo that have written hits for Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Martina McBride, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Chris Young to name a few. They started as recording artists and made 3 records for BNA records.
Find tickets here.
4Americana Fest at Brooklyn Bowl
Thursday, September 21, 7 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Americana Fest is taking place in Nashville this week. See performances by Sam Nelson, Cat Clyde, Shovels & Rope, Bahamas, and Susto.
Find tickets here.
5Christian French
Monday, September 18, 7 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
The Indiana native pop singer learned how to play the piano by watching YouTube. In March 2020, Time Magazine named his single “Crowded Room” one of the Best New Songs of the Week.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Wednesday, September 20, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
The show that made country music famous will feature Jamey Johnson, Lady A, Linda Davis, Charles Wesley Godwin and more.
Find tickets here.