6/2/26: Clear Skies and 70°F Tonight After a Warm Day with a High of 83°F and No Precipitation.

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 69.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded for the day, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 82.9°F and dipped to a low of 63.1°F. Winds were slightly stronger during the day, with gusts up to 11.4 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to lower to around 66.4°F, with wind speeds also possibly reaching 11.4 mph. The forecast indicates continued clear skies and no chance of precipitation.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions remain stable for the evening.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 63°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 70°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 59°F Clear sky Thursday 86°F 61°F Overcast Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Monday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email