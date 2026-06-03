Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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Home Weather 6/2/26: Clear Skies and 70°F Tonight After a Warm Day with a...

6/2/26: Clear Skies and 70°F Tonight After a Warm Day with a High of 83°F and No Precipitation.

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Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 69.8°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded for the day, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 82.9°F and dipped to a low of 63.1°F. Winds were slightly stronger during the day, with gusts up to 11.4 mph. Tonight, temperatures are expected to lower to around 66.4°F, with wind speeds also possibly reaching 11.4 mph. The forecast indicates continued clear skies and no chance of precipitation.

There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions remain stable for the evening.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 59°F Clear sky
Thursday 86°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

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