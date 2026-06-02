Minnie Mayleane Davenport, 44, of Woodbury passed away Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. Born in Cannon Co., she was the daughter of the late Robert Floyd Davenport and Kathy Jean Bailey Murphy.

Mayleane is survived by her siblings, Bobby Joe (Sherry) Bailey, Christy Thomas, Tiffany Gipson, Jack (Melissa) Murphy, Reva Murphy (Paul) Reed all of Woodbury; stepfather, Charles Murphy, Jr. of Woodbury; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Hannah) Thomas, Ariel Bailey, Devan (Amy) Gipson, Mattea Thomas, Paul Reed, Winter Reed, Charles Murphy, and Destiny Murphy. 5 great nieces and nephews also survive.

She worked at Fed Ex in shipping. She also loved watching scary movies.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2026 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Alex Aken officiating.

Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 to leave memories and condolences for her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net

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This obituary was published by Woodbury Funeral Home.

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