Mr. Colby Eugene Biggs, age 79, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2026 with his family by his side. He was born in Logan County, KY to the late Monroe and Nellie Sanford Biggs. Colby was a 1965 graduate of Logan County High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. Colby retired from U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company after 30 years. An avid golfer, he enjoyed vacationing in Florida or wherever he could take in a good, challenging round of golf.

Colby is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Biggs; children, Josh Biggs and Timmy Martin and his wife Erica; grandchildren, Mason Biggs and Aubrey Biggs; great grandchildren, Dawson, Myla, Carter, and Corbin; sisters, Kay Johnson and her husband Hal and Lana Phillips and her husband Chris; and a host of additional grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Biggs Mosely and her husband Eddie; and a grandson, Christian Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Services Provided By

Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna

203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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