Tuesday, June 2, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 6/2/26: Clear Skies with High of 81.9 and Low of 63.1; Winds...

6/2/26: Clear Skies with High of 81.9 and Low of 63.1; Winds Up to 11.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected Today.

By
Source Staff
-
0
3

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81.7°F with a wind speed of 10.4 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation so far today, which has recorded a high of 81.9°F and a low of 63.1°F.

This evening, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 64.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 10.3 mph. The forecast indicates a partly cloudy night, with no chance of precipitation.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions are stable with clear skies expected to continue into the evening.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
63°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 81°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×