6/2/26: Clear Skies with High of 81.9 and Low of 63.1; Winds Up to 11.7 mph, No Precipitation Expected Today.

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81.7°F with a wind speed of 10.4 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation so far today, which has recorded a high of 81.9°F and a low of 63.1°F.

This evening, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 64.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 10.3 mph. The forecast indicates a partly cloudy night, with no chance of precipitation.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions are stable with clear skies expected to continue into the evening.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 63°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 81°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 83°F 60°F Overcast Friday 83°F 62°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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