6 Live Shows this Week- June 1, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1CMA Fest
Thursday – Sunday, June 4-7, all day
Downtown Nashville
CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville with free music stages all day in downtown Nashville. In the evening, Nissan Stadium will host ticketed concerts with headliners Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Bryan. Find tickets to Nissan Stadium here.
2Opry at the Ryman
Saturday, June 6, 2 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
During CMA Fest, the Opry will move to the Ryman on Saturday afternoon. Artists scheduled to perform include Pam Tillis, Morgan Myles, Chancey Williams, and Bryce Leatherwood.
Find tickets here.
3Red Clay Strays
Wednesday, June 3, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
The Red Clay Strays will host an album release party at The Pinnacle ahead of CMA Fest. This will mark the arrival of their eagerly awaited third studio album, Grateful. Proceeds from the “Grateful Album Release Concert” will go to benefit Thistle Farms, a renowned nonprofit social enterprise in Nashville.
Find tickets here.
4Khalid
Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Khalid’s It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour, with special guest Lauv, will kick off our summer at Municipal Auditorium.
Find tickets here.
5Charles Esten
Saturday, June 6, 6 pm, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Charles Esten is an accomplished American actor, comedian, and singer-songwriter known for his versatile performances on both screen and stage. He is widely recognized for his roles as “Deacon Claybourne” in ABC/CMT’s NASHVILLE, “Ward Cameron” on Netflix’s Outer Banks, and currently as “Cain Ross” on Angel Studios’ HOMESTEAD.
Find tickets here.
6American Idol Take Over at 6th & Peabody
Wednesday, June 3, 4 pm
6th & Peabody, 423 6th Avenue S, Nashville
The free concert begins at 4 pm and continues until 8 pm. Scheduled to perform at the event will be American Idol winner Hannah Harper and local Murfreesboro resident and runner-up Jordan McCullough.
Additional Idol contestants set to perform include Keyla Richardson, Mattie Pruitt, Will Moseley, Colin Stough, Julian Kalel, Jake Thistle, Lucas Leon, Kutter Bradley, Genevieve Heyward, Brooks Rosser, Braden Rumsfelt, Chris Tungseth, plus special guests.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!