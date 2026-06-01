6 Live Shows this Week- June 1, 2026

6 American Idol Take Over at 6th & Peabody

Wednesday, June 3, 4 pm

6th & Peabody, 423 6th Avenue S, Nashville

The free concert begins at 4 pm and continues until 8 pm. Scheduled to perform at the event will be American Idol winner Hannah Harper and local Murfreesboro resident and runner-up Jordan McCullough.

Additional Idol contestants set to perform include Keyla Richardson, Mattie Pruitt, Will Moseley, Colin Stough, Julian Kalel, Jake Thistle, Lucas Leon, Kutter Bradley, Genevieve Heyward, Brooks Rosser, Braden Rumsfelt, Chris Tungseth, plus special guests.