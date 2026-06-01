Gibson Garage Fest Returns to Nashville for CMA Fest Week

Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, has announced Gibson Garage Fest Week—a multi-day celebration marking the fifth anniversary of the Gibson Garage Nashville, recognized worldwide as the ultimate guitar experience and a vital destination for music lovers in downtown Music City at 209 10th Avenue South. More Entertainment News

Taking place June 3–5, 2026, Gibson Garage Fest serves as a major anchor for CMA Fest week, offering three days of free live music and transforming the Gibson Garage into a full-scale music playground. Fans can look forward to live performances, artist appearances, immersive experiences, exclusive apparel, and major Gibson guitar giveaways, all inside the brand’s flagship retail and entertainment space. Real-time lineup announcements and special giveaways will be shared through@OfficialGibsonGarage.

GIBSON GARAGE FEST WEEK 2026:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

11:30 AM—2:20 PM: GIBSON GARAGE staff live performances from CONNOR CHRISTIAN, WILL AURINGER, JORDON ANDREWS, DAVID KINNICK, JAKE SLAY (Jared Margulies), AND SAGE KING (Patrick Corvo)

3:00 PM BACK TO BASICS w/MARTY SCHWARTZ, AND GIBSON GENERATION GROUP (G3) ARTISTS: JAYDEN ENGLISH, ZACH KRYS, RUSSELL WATSON, AND SAWYER LEE

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE — GIBSON GARAGE NASHVILLE TAKEOVER:11:00 AM: BELLAH MAE

11:30 AM: IAN HARRISON

12:10 PM: JACKSON WENDELL

12:40 PM: MAX ALAN

1:10 PM: COREY KENT

1:50 PM: BRENDAN WALTER

2:20 PM: ZACH JOHN KING

2:50 PM: BENNY G

3:30 PM: KAMERON MARLOWE

4:10 PM: TIGIRLILY GOLD

4:50 PM: KARLEY SCOTT COLLINS

5:20 PM: 80 ACRES

FRIDAY, JUNE 512:00 PM: HADLIE JO

1:00 PM: BRANDON WISHAM

2:00 PM: HANNAH MCFARLAND

3:00 PM: BRE KENNEDY

4:00 PM: JONAH KAGEN

5:00 PM: BRITTNEY SPENCER

The Gibson Garage Nashville stands as a living, breathing tribute to one of the most influential music brands in history. Located at 209 10th Avenue South inside Cummins Station, it’s far more than a retail space—it’s the heart of Gibson’s global identity.

Visitors step into an immersive world where over 400 instruments from Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Gibson Amplifiers, Maestro, and KRK line the walls, inviting players of every level to plug in and explore. The atmosphere blends the energy of a live venue with the reverence of a museum, celebrating 130 years of craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural impact. Every corner of the Garage tells a story, from rare vintage guitars to exclusive apparel collections and memorabilia tied to music legends and iconic films.

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