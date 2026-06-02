6/2/26: Clear Skies, High of 82 and Low of 63; Current Temp 81, Wind at 12.6 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F, while the low was 63.1°F. Winds earlier peaked at up to 11.7 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F under clear skies, with winds remaining steady at up to 11.7 mph and no precipitation expected.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain clear into the night and early tomorrow, maintaining a calm and pleasant atmosphere.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|82°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|82°F
|57°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|82°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!