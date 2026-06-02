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Home Weather 6/2/26: Clear Skies, High of 82 and Low of 63; Current Temp...

6/2/26: Clear Skies, High of 82 and Low of 63; Current Temp 81, Wind at 12.6 mph, No Precipitation Expected

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F, while the low was 63.1°F. Winds earlier peaked at up to 11.7 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F under clear skies, with winds remaining steady at up to 11.7 mph and no precipitation expected.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain clear into the night and early tomorrow, maintaining a calm and pleasant atmosphere.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
63°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
29%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 82°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 82°F 57°F Clear sky
Thursday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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