6/2/26: Clear Skies, High of 82 and Low of 63; Current Temp 81, Wind at 12.6 mph, No Precipitation Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is 81°F with a wind speed of 12.6 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 82.4°F, while the low was 63.1°F. Winds earlier peaked at up to 11.7 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 63.5°F under clear skies, with winds remaining steady at up to 11.7 mph and no precipitation expected.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions are expected to remain clear into the night and early tomorrow, maintaining a calm and pleasant atmosphere.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 63°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 29% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 82°F 57°F Clear sky Thursday 83°F 60°F Overcast Friday 83°F 62°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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