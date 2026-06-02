The Kehlaini World Tour Announces Stop in Nashville

The two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B powerhouse Kehlani announced THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America. The 33-date tour, presented by Live Nation, is set to take over stages across North America. Click for More Events

THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR kicks off in North America on August 6th in Minneapolis, MN, stopping in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium on September 8th. Special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL will join as support on select North American dates.

Kehlani continues her standout 2026 as her self-titled album, Kehlani, released last month, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned – securing the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman this year.

The project marks Kehlani’s fourth top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 and her third to land within the top 5. Across the charts, the album launches at #1 on the R&B Albums, #2 on Top Albums, #2 on Vinyl Albums, #5 on the Top Streaming Albums chart, and #5 on the Indie Stores Chart.

The album is powered by the massive success of “Folded,” which also earned Kehlani two GRAMMY® Awards this year for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. “Folded” is also notably the longest-running #1 song in Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart history, topping the respectable chart for over 17 weeks and counting. The track continues to resonate globally, now cemented as one of her most impactful records with its 2x Platinum certification.

Kehlani marks her first full-length release since her 2024 mixtape, While We Wait 2, ushering in a new era for the artist. With continued chart dominance and cultural impact, Kehlani solidifies her position as one of the defining voices in modern R&B.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, May 27, at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, May 29 at 10 am local time at kehlaniworldtour.com.

Kehlani has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket will be contributed towards The Kehlani Fund by Live Nation. No portion of the purchase price is tax‑deductible. https://www.plus1.org/.

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