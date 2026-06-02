On Sunday, January 28, 1940, in Nashville, TN was a bitterly cold and snowy day. The Cumberland River in downtown Nashville was frozen over. People were actually walking across the river. On that day Billie Naie Robertson made his entrance into the world. The proud parents were Earl and Elizabeth Robertson. Billie went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 1, 2026, at the age of 86.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bessie E. Ferrell; Mary Frances Usher; and brother, Dan May Robertson.

Billie is survived by his precious daughters, Daphine (Mark) Capps; Jayne (Scot) Head; grandsons, John (Kerri) Capps; Jerimy (Julie) Capps; Grayson Head; 4 sweet great granddaughters, Hannah (Whit) Shrout; Kendall Capps; Kelsey Tomlin; Brynlynn Capps; 1 sweet great great granddaughter, Lucy Shrout; sisters, Lois Lassiter; Robin Allen; and many loving nieces; nephews; and friends.

He was a member of Giles Creek Baptist Church in Smyrna, TN. He worked for O’Charley’s in accounting for 30+ years.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 11:00am – 1:00pm with the service to follow at 1:00pm in the chapel. Chuck Willis will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society or St. Jude Hospital in Billie’s name.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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