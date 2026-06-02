Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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Home Weather 6/2/26: Overcast Morning with 65°; High of 81°, Low of 63°, Winds...

6/2/26: Overcast Morning with 65°; High of 81°, Low of 63°, Winds up to 11 mph, and Clear Tonight. No Rain Expected.

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.6°F with a light wind blowing at 4.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 81.1°F with a low of 63°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, potentially gusting up to 11.3 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and conditions will remain stable without any anticipated rainfall.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 63.7°F under clear skies, with winds calming to a maximum of 10.1 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 63°F Fog
Wednesday 82°F 56°F Clear sky
Thursday 82°F 59°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 83°F 66°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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