6/2/26: Overcast Morning with 65°; High of 81°, Low of 63°, Winds up to 11 mph, and Clear Tonight. No Rain Expected.

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.6°F with a light wind blowing at 4.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 81.1°F with a low of 63°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, potentially gusting up to 11.3 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and conditions will remain stable without any anticipated rainfall.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 63.7°F under clear skies, with winds calming to a maximum of 10.1 mph.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 63°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 63°F Fog Wednesday 82°F 56°F Clear sky Thursday 82°F 59°F Overcast Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 83°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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