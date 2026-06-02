6/2/26: Overcast Morning with 65°; High of 81°, Low of 63°, Winds up to 11 mph, and Clear Tonight. No Rain Expected.

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 64.6°F with a light wind blowing at 4.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 81.1°F with a low of 63°F. Winds will increase throughout the day, potentially gusting up to 11.3 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and conditions will remain stable without any anticipated rainfall.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 63.7°F under clear skies, with winds calming to a maximum of 10.1 mph.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
63°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|81°F
|63°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|82°F
|56°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|82°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|76°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|83°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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