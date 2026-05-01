5/1/26: Overcast with a High of 70 and Low of 44, Wind Up to 12; Tonight’s Low 55, Wind Up to 11, No Precipitation Expe…

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 45.3°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high will reach approximately 69.8°F, with a low of 43.7°F. Winds may strengthen throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at just 1%, and no precipitation is expected.
For tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will become more moderate, with gusts up to 10.9 mph, while the overcast conditions are expected to persist. There is no chance of precipitation this evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|70°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|64°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|65°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|74°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|68°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|65°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|63°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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