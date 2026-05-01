5/1/26: Overcast with a High of 70 and Low of 44, Wind Up to 12; Tonight’s Low 55, Wind Up to 11, No Precipitation Expe…

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 45.3°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high will reach approximately 69.8°F, with a low of 43.7°F. Winds may strengthen throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at just 1%, and no precipitation is expected.

For tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will become more moderate, with gusts up to 10.9 mph, while the overcast conditions are expected to persist. There is no chance of precipitation this evening.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 44°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 7.1 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 5:52am Sunset 7:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 70°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 64°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 65°F 38°F Clear sky Monday 74°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 68°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 65°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 63°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email