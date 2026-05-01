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Home Weather 5/1/26: Overcast with a High of 70 and Low of 44, Wind...

5/1/26: Overcast with a High of 70 and Low of 44, Wind Up to 12; Tonight’s Low 55, Wind Up to 11, No Precipitation Expe…

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 45.3°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high will reach approximately 69.8°F, with a low of 43.7°F. Winds may strengthen throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation is low, at just 1%, and no precipitation is expected.

For tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will become more moderate, with gusts up to 10.9 mph, while the overcast conditions are expected to persist. There is no chance of precipitation this evening.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
44°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
7.1 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 70°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 64°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 65°F 38°F Clear sky
Monday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 65°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 63°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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