Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Home Weather 2/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 62

Source Staff
At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 7.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73.9°F after a morning low of 41.2°F. Winds peaked at 13.9 mph. Despite the 23% chance of precipitation, no rainfall was recorded, and conditions included some periods of fog throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to hold steady, with lows hovering around 62.4°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 12 mph under an overcast sky. The chance of precipitation remains constant at 23%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect the mild and dry conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
41°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
23% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
5:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 74°F 41°F Fog
Wednesday 61°F 37°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 50°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Friday 57°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 41°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 58°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Monday 64°F 48°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

