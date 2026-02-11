2/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 62

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are moderate, blowing at 7.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 73.9°F after a morning low of 41.2°F. Winds peaked at 13.9 mph. Despite the 23% chance of precipitation, no rainfall was recorded, and conditions included some periods of fog throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the night, the temperature is expected to hold steady, with lows hovering around 62.4°F. The wind will continue at speeds up to 12 mph under an overcast sky. The chance of precipitation remains constant at 23%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents can expect the mild and dry conditions to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 41°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 23% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 5:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 74°F 41°F Fog Wednesday 61°F 37°F Rain: moderate Thursday 50°F 32°F Drizzle: light Friday 57°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 41°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 58°F 52°F Rain: moderate Monday 64°F 48°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email