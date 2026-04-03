April 2, 2026 — Luke Evangelista ended a 16-round shootout with a decisive goal as the Nashville Predators outlasted the Los Angeles Kings 5–4 at Crypto.com Arena. Nashville scored four times across the first two periods to build a lead, but the Kings clawed back to force overtime, setting up one of the longest shootouts of the season.

Filip Forsberg and Zachary L’Heureux staked Nashville to a 2–0 lead before the end of the first period, and Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos extended it to 4–1 midway through the second. Los Angeles answered with three unanswered goals — two from Adrian Kempe and one from Scott Laughton — to tie the game heading into the third. Joel Armia’s even-strength goal in the third sent it to overtime, but Juuse Saros held firm before Evangelista finally converted in round 16.

Goaltending

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Juuse Saros W 4 33 29 .879 0 64:45 Darcy Kuemper O 4 34 30 .882 0 65:00

Saros stopped 29 of 33 shots and held firm through overtime and all 16 shootout rounds to earn the win. Kuemper was equally sharp with 30 saves, but Evangelista’s 16th-round conversion proved the difference.

Special Teams and Possession

Nashville went 0-for-1 on the power play and surrendered a penalty shot to Ryan O’Reilly in the first period — Kuemper made the save. The Predators finished with a 51.8 CF% at all situations, led by Roman Josi (65.1), Steven Stamkos (65.2), and O’Reilly (62.3). Los Angeles edged Nashville in raw attempts but couldn’t solve Saros in the extra frame.

Point Scorers

Player G A PTS +/- SOG TOI Jonathan Marchessault 1 1 2 0 4 21:12 Filip Forsberg 1 0 1 -1 1 20:34 Zachary L’Heureux 1 0 1 +2 2 16:55 Steven Stamkos 1 0 1 +3 3 20:40 Roman Josi 0 1 1 +2 4 27:49 Ryan O’Reilly 0 1 1 +2 4 22:39 Brady Skjei 0 1 1 +1 1 24:59 Erik Haula 0 1 1 -1 1 16:31 Justin Barron 0 1 1 0 1 15:18 Matthew Wood 0 1 1 -1 1 15:00

Marchessault led Nashville with a goal and an assist. Forsberg, L’Heureux, and Stamkos each scored, while Josi, O’Reilly, Skjei, Haula, Barron, and Wood added helpers. Evangelista went pointless in regulation but delivered the game-winner in the shootout.

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