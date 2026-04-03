4/3/26: Overcast Morning, Temp Nearing 69, High Expected at 82

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at 7.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the high is expected to reach 81.7°F under continued overcast skies, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.
Tonight, the temperature will hold steady with a low forecasted to be around 68.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.9 mph. The overcast conditions will persist, and the chance of rain will drop further to 2%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm day and night ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|82°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|64°F
|Rain: heavy
|Sunday
|62°F
|46°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|62°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|57°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|67°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|70°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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