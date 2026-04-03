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Home Weather 4/3/26: Overcast Morning, Temp Nearing 69, High Expected at 82

4/3/26: Overcast Morning, Temp Nearing 69, High Expected at 82

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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at 7.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the high is expected to reach 81.7°F under continued overcast skies, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the temperature will hold steady with a low forecasted to be around 68.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.9 mph. The overcast conditions will persist, and the chance of rain will drop further to 2%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm day and night ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
69°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 82°F 69°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 64°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain: slight
Monday 62°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 57°F 39°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 37°F Mainly clear
Thursday 70°F 43°F Overcast

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