4/3/26: Overcast Morning, Temp Nearing 69, High Expected at 82

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at 7.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the high is expected to reach 81.7°F under continued overcast skies, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 4%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the temperature will hold steady with a low forecasted to be around 68.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.9 mph. The overcast conditions will persist, and the chance of rain will drop further to 2%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm day and night ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 69°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 82°F 69°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 64°F Rain: heavy Sunday 62°F 46°F Rain: slight Monday 62°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 57°F 39°F Overcast Wednesday 67°F 37°F Mainly clear Thursday 70°F 43°F Overcast

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