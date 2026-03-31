Comedian Leanne Morgan Brings Tour to Bridgestone Arena

Comedian Leanne Morgan announced a new tour titled ‘The Time of Our Lives Tour’.

The tour kicks off in June and stops at Bridgestone Arena on December 11th. Tickets are on sale now here.

Leanne Morgan rose to prominence with her debut Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, showcasing her signature blend of relatable humor and Southern charm. Since early 2023, the special has become Netflix’s most-viewed stand-up special by a female comedian globally, cementing Morgan’s breakout success after more than 25 years on the road, building a devoted fan base.

A native of rural Tennessee, Morgan has built her career on finding humor in the everyday family life, marriage, and the unexpected twists of getting older. Her warm, candid storytelling and sharp observational style continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

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