Detectives Investigate Failed ATM Theft Using Stolen Pickup Trucks

Murfreesboro police detectives are searching for multiple suspects who used two stolen pickup trucks to rip an ATM from its foundation early Friday.

The attempted theft occurred about 4:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Memorial Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a red pickup truck still at the scene with a heavy-duty gold chain attached to the damaged ATM.

An officer later located an abandoned black pickup truck nearby in the area of Haynes Haven Lane and James Drive. That truck also had a chain attached. Police determined both trucks were stolen from Davidson County.

Detectives believe the suspects attached chains to the ATM and the protective bollards surrounding it, then used the trucks to pull them from the ground at the same time. The suspects attempted to access the ATM but were unable to get any money.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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Police urge residents living on Haynes Haven Lane or James Drive to check doorbell or surveillance cameras for footage that may show the suspects or the vehicle they used to flee. Anyone with information should contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

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