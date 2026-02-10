Tuesday, February 10, 2026
2/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Currently 65.5, High Today 73.9

2/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Currently 65.5, High Today 73.9

Source Staff
At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are flowing at 11.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.9°F, while the temperature dropped to a morning low of 41.2°F. Winds peaked at approximately 14.1 mph. Despite a 24% chance of precipitation, the area did not receive any rainfall and experienced some foggy conditions.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies. The temperature is predicted to maintain a mild 60.6°F, with winds slightly decreasing but still reaching up to 12.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains consistent at a 24% chance, but no significant changes in weather are expected overnight.

As of now, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents should continue to enjoy a mild and calm evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
41°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
62%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
24% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
5:22pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 74°F 41°F Fog
Wednesday 61°F 35°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Friday 57°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 41°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 58°F 52°F Rain: moderate
Monday 64°F 48°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

