2/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Currently 65.5, High Today 73.9

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are flowing at 11.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 73.9°F, while the temperature dropped to a morning low of 41.2°F. Winds peaked at approximately 14.1 mph. Despite a 24% chance of precipitation, the area did not receive any rainfall and experienced some foggy conditions.
Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies. The temperature is predicted to maintain a mild 60.6°F, with winds slightly decreasing but still reaching up to 12.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains consistent at a 24% chance, but no significant changes in weather are expected overnight.
As of now, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents should continue to enjoy a mild and calm evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|74°F
|41°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|61°F
|35°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|57°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|58°F
|52°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!