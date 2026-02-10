2/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Currently 65.5, High Today 73.9

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 65.5°F. Winds are flowing at 11.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.9°F, while the temperature dropped to a morning low of 41.2°F. Winds peaked at approximately 14.1 mph. Despite a 24% chance of precipitation, the area did not receive any rainfall and experienced some foggy conditions.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast skies. The temperature is predicted to maintain a mild 60.6°F, with winds slightly decreasing but still reaching up to 12.7 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains consistent at a 24% chance, but no significant changes in weather are expected overnight.

As of now, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Rutherford County. Residents should continue to enjoy a mild and calm evening ahead.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 41°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 24% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 5:22pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 74°F 41°F Fog Wednesday 61°F 35°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 31°F Drizzle: light Friday 57°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 41°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 58°F 52°F Rain: moderate Monday 64°F 48°F Overcast

