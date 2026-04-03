KFC Launches Value Feast Lineup with Box Feasts Starting at $7

KFC is introducing its new Value Feast lineup, anchored by three Box Feast meal options starting at $7, giving customers more chicken for less money. The new offerings, announced March 30, 2026, are designed to deliver complete, satisfying meals across multiple price points without sacrificing the quality the brand is known for.

What Is KFC’s New Value Feast Lineup?

KFC’s Value Feast lineup is centered around Box Feasts, individual meal boxes packed with boneless chicken favorites. The lineup was built in response to rising everyday costs and shifting consumer expectations around value, with KFC aiming to deliver meals that feel abundant and complete at accessible price points.

What Are the KFC Box Feast Options and Prices?

KFC’s Box Feasts come in three configurations, each including 3 oz. fries and a medium drink:

$7 Box Feast: 1 KFC Snacker, 5pc Nuggets, 3 oz. Fries, Medium Drink

$9 Box Feast: 2 KFC Snackers, 5pc Nuggets, 3 oz. Fries, Medium Drink

$11 Box Feast: 1 Chicken Sandwich, 2 Tenders, 3 oz. Fries, Medium Drink

Prices may vary by location and are higher in Alaska, Hawaii, California, and on third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip, and fees are extra.

What Is the KFC Snacker?

The KFC Snacker is a mini brioche bun sandwich made with one hot and crispy tender, mayo, and pickles. Customers at participating locations can customize their Snacker with spicy mayo, coleslaw, or both.

Source: KFC

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