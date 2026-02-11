OBITUARY: David Brittain Parker

David Brittain Parker, age 76, passed away on February 6, 2026, at Ascension St. Thomas West.

A native of Davidson County, David was a 1967 graduate of Isaac Litton High School, and a graduate of Volunteer State Community College and Middle Tennessee State University. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1971. During his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball and basketball, and shared his love of music as a radio DJ, a passion that stayed with him throughout his life. David worked for the Tennessee Department of Human Services and retired as an Insurance Claims Adjuster with Jones Brothers Construction in 2008.

In retirement, David loved traveling, spending quality time with family, and savoring the routines that brought him happiness. He was an avid animal and music lover, the Commissioner and multiple-time champion of his family Fantasy Football League, and a sports and history enthusiast. Some of his favorite moments were playing cards with his wife, enjoying lunch with his brother Mark, going to Preds games with his daughter Jennifer, listening to rock and blues music and sharing YouTube music videos with his daughter Erika, watching sports and history documentaries, and proudly beating his personal best on the daily Wordle. David also delighted in life’s small indulgences—Hershey bars, Baja Blasts, and an occasional Jack Daniel’s Lynchburg Lemonade. David and his wife were looking forward to celebrating 40 years of marriage on April 26, 2026.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Brittain Parker, Jr. and Rebecca Imogene Sanders Parker, and by his beloved dogs, Page and Ginger Parker.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Carter Parker; his daughters, Jennifer (Stan) Parker Laws and Erika Brittainy Parker; his beloved fur babies, Mischa and Kinsa Parker; his brother, Steven Parker, and his brother and best friend, Mark (Mylinda) Parker; his sister-in-law, Cathie (Ben) Yates Welch; his sister-in-law, Rebecca McClanahan Yates and family; his nephews, Mitchell Parker and family, Matthew (Cristena) Parker and family, and Bryant Welch; and his niece, Natalie Welch.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Tommy Carter and Ben Welch III, with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in David’s name to your favorite animal rescue, honoring his lifelong love for animals.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

