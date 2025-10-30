10/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 47°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 8:23 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 47.1°F and winds traveling at 11.6 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Today’s forecast anticipates a high temperature of 52.7°F and a low of 46.2°F. Winds may reach up to 12.4 mph. There is a light drizzle with a 22% chance of precipitation, although no significant precipitations are expected throughout the day.
Tonight, skies are expected to clear with a low near 46.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 5.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.
Overall, the day will progress from overcast and slightly breezy conditions with minimal drizzle to a clearer and calmer evening. Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and possible light rain during the day, with clearer skies by nighttime.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|53°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|55°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|59°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|42°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|68°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
