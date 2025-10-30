10/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 47°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 8:23 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 47.1°F and winds traveling at 11.6 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high temperature of 52.7°F and a low of 46.2°F. Winds may reach up to 12.4 mph. There is a light drizzle with a 22% chance of precipitation, although no significant precipitations are expected throughout the day.

Tonight, skies are expected to clear with a low near 46.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 5.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Overall, the day will progress from overcast and slightly breezy conditions with minimal drizzle to a clearer and calmer evening. Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and possible light rain during the day, with clearer skies by nighttime.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 46°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 5:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 46°F Drizzle: light Friday 55°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 59°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 46°F Drizzle: dense Monday 64°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 42°F Mainly clear Wednesday 68°F 43°F Overcast

