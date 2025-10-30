10/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 47°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 8:23 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 47.1°F and winds traveling at 11.6 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high temperature of 52.7°F and a low of 46.2°F. Winds may reach up to 12.4 mph. There is a light drizzle with a 22% chance of precipitation, although no significant precipitations are expected throughout the day.

Tonight, skies are expected to clear with a low near 46.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease, reaching up to 5.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Overall, the day will progress from overcast and slightly breezy conditions with minimal drizzle to a clearer and calmer evening. Residents should prepare for cooler temperatures and possible light rain during the day, with clearer skies by nighttime.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
46°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
22% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
5:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Friday 55°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 41°F Overcast
Sunday 55°F 46°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 42°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 68°F 43°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

