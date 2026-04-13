4/13/26: Clear Sky and 80.6°F in Rutherford County, Light Evening Breeze Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at 80.6°F under clear skies, with a wind speed measuring 13.2 mph, and no precipitation recorded at the moment. This temperature is nearing today’s forecasted high of 81.5°F.

Looking ahead, the rest of the day will maintain similar conditions with little change. The wind may reach up to 14.5 mph but will decrease slightly into the evening. Today’s precipitation chance stands at 16%, though so far, no rain has materialized, aligning with the recorded 0 inches of precipitation.

For tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 69.4°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to lessen, peaking at around 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will further diminish to a minimal 3%.

Residents are advised to enjoy the pleasant and clear weather conditions, ideal for evening outdoor activities or any prolonged outdoor tasks, as the weather is favorable and no weather alerts are currently issued for the area.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 67°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 16% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 7:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 85°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 62°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: dense Friday 84°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 81°F 62°F Drizzle: light Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast

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