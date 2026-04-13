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Home Weather 4/13/26: Clear Sky and 80.6°F in Rutherford County, Light Evening Breeze Expected

4/13/26: Clear Sky and 80.6°F in Rutherford County, Light Evening Breeze Expected

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Source Staff
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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at 80.6°F under clear skies, with a wind speed measuring 13.2 mph, and no precipitation recorded at the moment. This temperature is nearing today’s forecasted high of 81.5°F.

Looking ahead, the rest of the day will maintain similar conditions with little change. The wind may reach up to 14.5 mph but will decrease slightly into the evening. Today’s precipitation chance stands at 16%, though so far, no rain has materialized, aligning with the recorded 0 inches of precipitation.

For tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing with a slight drop in temperature to a low of 69.4°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to lessen, peaking at around 9.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will further diminish to a minimal 3%.

Residents are advised to enjoy the pleasant and clear weather conditions, ideal for evening outdoor activities or any prolonged outdoor tasks, as the weather is favorable and no weather alerts are currently issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
67°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
16% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 82°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 85°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 62°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 84°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 81°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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