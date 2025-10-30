Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Trick or Treat Around the Historic Rutherford County Square

Friday, October 31, 3 pm – 5 pm

Historic Murfreesboro Square

1 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

Bring the kids in costume for a safe, family-friendly evening of trick-or-treating around the Historic Rutherford County Square. Explore decorated shops, collect candy and treats, and enjoy a spooktacular night celebrating Halloween with the community.

Community Fall Festival at Patterson Park

Friday, October 31, 5 pm – 8 pm

Patterson Park Community Center

521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate Halloween with free games, food, crafts, and prizes for the whole family. This community festival is open to all ages and offers a fun, safe environment to enjoy the holiday.

18th Annual Cookin’ To Build

Saturday, November 1, 10:30 am – 1 pm

Historic Murfreesboro Square

1 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

Enjoy all-you-can-eat chili, soup, gumbo, desserts, live music, and fun for all ages while supporting affordable housing in Rutherford County. With more than 30 local vendors, guests can sample endless delicious dishes and take home a keepsake bowl and tote bag. Tickets are $30 for adults and include unlimited food and entertainment. A $10 child’s ticket option is available. Music will be provided by Memory Train and Mountain Ridge Five. Find tickets here

Fall Harvest Hayride

Saturday, November 1, 6 pm – 8 pm

General Bragg Trailhead

1540 W. College Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Enjoy an evening of old-fashioned family fun with live music, campfire s’mores, and a moonlit hayride along the greenway. Warm up with hot beverages available for purchase from a food truck and soak in the cozy fall atmosphere. Find tickets here

Fall Family Fun Festival – Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Now – Sunday, November 2

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN

Lucky Ladd Farms invites families to celebrate the season with Tennessee’s largest petting farm and fun park. Get lost in the award-winning corn maze—named Tennessee’s #1 six years running—pick pumpkins, enjoy animal encounters, wagon rides, pony rides, mega slides, and more. From local honey and kettle corn to fall photo ops and outdoor adventure, it’s a seasonal tradition full of memories waiting to be made. Find tickets here

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email